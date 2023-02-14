(COLORADO SPRINGS) — During the week of Monday, Feb. 13 through Friday, Feb. 17 road crews are working on a section of I-25 for improvement work.

Starting Monday night I-25 between South Academy Boulevard and Santa Fe Avenue in Fountain will have nightly alternating lane closures. This work is part of Interstate-25 – Safety and Efficiency improvements. The work is expected to be completed by Friday, Feb. 17.

Courtesy: Colorado Department of Transportation

Also starting Monday night at 9 p.m., through Thursday night, Feb. 16 there will be a full ramp closure at 132A or I-25 southbound off-ramp to CO-16 – Mesa Ridge Parkway to install lighting.