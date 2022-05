COLORADO SPRINGS — According to CSPD Communications on Twitter, I-25 is currently closed in both directions at South Circle Drive due to police activity.

The CSPD Duty Lieutenant on Twitter reported a major accident on south bound I-25 north of the South Academy exit, this is likely the reason for the heavy police activity. I-25 southbound is diverted at the Lake Avenue exit.

No word when I-25 will reopen, police are asking anyone travelling to avoid the area.