FOUNTAIN, Colo. — I-25 is once again closed, this time northbound, between Mesa Ridge Parkway and US 85 due to a crash.

Earlier in the day on Monday, I-25 was closed in the exact same area southbound due to a six-vehicle crash that involved a truck hauling a tiny home and a semi-truck that jackknifed. I-25 reopened to southbound traffic just after 6 p.m.

Just after 9 p.m., COtrip showed I-25 northbound was closed at mile marker 128 due to a crash and the interstate was heavily congested.

Alternate routes are advised.