I-25 and ramp to close Wednesday and Thursday night for bridge construction

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Interstate 25 will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Thursday, Sept. 2, in the evenings due to bridge girder installation.

Areas on I-25 near Monument at County Line Road – Exit 163 will be affected. Officials say delays should be anticipated due to the traffic detour.

Interstate/Ramp Closures at County Line Road

Wednesday, Sept. 1 – 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Southbound I-25 will be closed. Traffic will detour via the off- and on-ramps. The County Line Road bridge across I-25 will be closed. The northbound on- and off-ramps at County Line Road will be closed. For local access, use CO 105 via the Monument Hill Frontage Road.

Thursday, Sept. 2 – 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. northbound I-25 will be closed, and traffic will detour via off- and on- ramps. The southbound on- and off-ramps at County Line will be closed. For access to southbound I-25, go north on I-25 and turn around at Greenland Road, or use CO 105.

ABOUT THE COUNTY LINE ROAD BRIDGE

The County Line Road bridge (circa 1964) is one of five bridges being replaced as part of the 18-mile I-25 South Gap project between Monument and Castle Rock. The County Line Road bridge will double in size to accommodate one through-lane and one turn-lane in each direction, and wider shoulders on each side. Major bridge reconstruction is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.

Construction of the entire 18-mile corridor, including the surrounding County Line Road bridge area, is slated for November 2022. Officials say the project is on-schedule and on-budget.

PROJECT INFORMATION

Project Hotline : 720-745-5434

: 720-745-5434 Web : i25gap.codot.gov

: i25gap.codot.gov Sign up for email updates : i25gap@codot.us

: i25gap@codot.us Text alerts : Text I25GAP to 21000

: Text I25GAP to 21000 Project Facebook Page: Facebook.com/I25SouthGapProject

Travelers are urged to “know before you go.” Gather information about weather forecasts and anticipated travel impacts and current road conditions prior to hitting the road. CDOT resources include:

Road conditions and travel information: www.COtrip.org

Sign up for project or travel alerts: bit.ly/COalerts

See scheduled lane closures: codot.gov/travel/scheduled-lane-closures.html

Connect with us on social media: Twitter @coloradodot and Facebook facebook.com/coloradodot

ABOUT THE PROJECT

CDOT is improving 18 miles of I-25 between Monument and Castle Rock by widening the highway from two to three lanes in each direction. The new lane will operate as an Express Lane, allowing motorists the choice of taking the Express Lane for a faster, more reliable travel time in exchange for a toll. Express Lanes will be free to vehicles with three or more people and motorcycles. All travelers will have the choice of taking the general-purpose lanes for free.

The $419 million project also includes shoulder widening, rebuilding bridges, new wildlife crossings, resurfacing with new pavement, improving operations with a southbound I-25 truck climbing lane near Monument and modernizing technology. Project completion is scheduled for November 2022.

REMEMBER: SLOW FOR THE CONE ZONE

The following tips are to help you stay safe while traveling through maintenance and construction work zones.

Do not speed in work zones. Obey the posted speed limits.

Stay Alert! Expect the unexpected.

Watch for workers. Drive with caution.

Anticipate lane shifts and merge when directed to do so

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Allow ample space between you and the car in front of you.

Avoid using mobile devices such as phones while driving in work zones.

Turn on headlights so that workers and other drivers can see you.

Be especially alert at night while driving in work zones.

Be patient!

For the latest information on construction projects around El Paso County and the state, visit CDOT’s website.