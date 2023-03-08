(COLORADO) — Hyundai and Kia have developed theft deterrent software for millions of their vehicles that lack an immobilizer and will provide it free of charge to owners, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The software update will extend the theft alarm sound from 30 seconds to one minute. It will also require the key to be in the ignition switch to turn the vehicle on.

The effort is in response to a TikTok social media challenge that has spread nationwide resulting in at least 14 reported crashes and eight fatalities, per the press release.

NHTSA urges vehicle owners to contact Hyundai (toll-free at 800-633-5151) or Kia (toll-free at 800-333-4542) for more information on the FREE update.

Hyundai customers will be given a window sticker alerting would-be thieves the vehicle is equipped with anti-theft protection. Hyundai and Kia will roll out software updates in a phased approach beginning in late March.

The two companies have been working with law enforcement agencies to provide more than 26,000 steering wheel locks since November 2022 to 77 law enforcement agencies in 12 states. NHTSA encourages interested vehicle owners to contact local law enforcement to see if a wheel lock is available.