Hwy 50 & Marie Avenue closed in both directions due to fatal motorcycle-car crash in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A woman has died after a fatal crash in Pueblo County just off Highway 50 and Marie Avenue, just south of the Pueblo Memorial Airport, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a sedan.
CSP says a man and woman were on the bike. The woman died on sciene and the man was trasnported to the hospital with unknown injuries.
The road was shut down immediately after the crash and remains shut.
CSP is asking drivers to take alternate routes.