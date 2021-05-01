Hwy 50 & Marie Avenue closed in both directions due to fatal motorcycle-car crash in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A woman has died after a fatal crash in Pueblo County just off Highway 50 and Marie Avenue, just south of the Pueblo Memorial Airport, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a sedan.

Hwy 50C & Marie Place in Pueblo County is closed in both directions. Please avoid the area & use alternate routes. C4 pic.twitter.com/rD26N6Um6Y — CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) May 2, 2021

CSP says a man and woman were on the bike. The woman died on sciene and the man was trasnported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

The road was shut down immediately after the crash and remains shut.

2D members are currently working a serious crash on Hwy 50C & Marie Place in Pueblo County. Roadway is closed in both directions so please avoid the area & take alternate routes. Unknown time when roadway will re-open. We will provide updates as they become available. C4 pic.twitter.com/P5N3xqYmk1 — CSP Pueblo (@CSP_Pueblo) May 2, 2021

CSP is asking drivers to take alternate routes.