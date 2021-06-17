Husband of missing Colorado Springs woman arrested for murder

Dane Kallungi was arrested in New Mexico and charged with first-degree murder on June 17, 2021.

COLORADO SPRINGS — Jespy Kallungi was in Colorado Springs, “working on her marriage,” she told a friend, when she went missing in April of 2019.

“I asked her, ‘Why do you have to go back with him?’” Rhanae Ramos explained, at the time. “And she said, ‘I want to try the relationship and give him a second chance.’”

Ramos described the relationship as “toxic.”

Colorado Springs Police opened a missing person case, but there’s been no sign of the then 26-year-old.

Friends say Jespy Kallungi “disappeared without a trace” in 2019.

“She just disappeared without a trace,” another friend said, weeks later, at a prayer event put together in Kallungi’s honor.

On Thursday, Kallungi’s husband, Dane, was arrested in New Mexico by the Albuquerque Police Department. Dane Kallungi is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bond.

FOX21 has requested further information regarding the circumstances of Dane Kallungi’s arrest.

This article will be updated.