Hurricane Florence: 1 year anniversary brings new homes

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) — One year after Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on communities in North Carolina, a neighborhood that lost several homes in that storm is now celebrating.

Habitat for Humanity unveiled four completely new homes for families in Wilmington, Saturday.

Officials with the organization say it takes a whole community to help fix the damage and create a new sense of hope for those affected.

“I think its just fantastic that the way we end a week like that is with a celebration of what the community can do when we all come together and try to make things better.” Steve Spain

Executive Director of Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity

The houses are fully built and ready to live in so these families can move in right away and start a new chapter in their lives.