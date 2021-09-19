Hunter fatally shot in San Juan National Forest, man arrested for negligent homicide

CPW prepares for Leftover Day at locations across the state on August 6, courtesy: AP Graphic

DOLORES COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – The Dolores County Sheriff’s office say a hunter was shot and killed in the San Juan National Forest near the Kilpacker Trail Head.

The sheriff’s office, rescue personnel from Rico, West Fork and Dove Creek Search, the Dolores County Coroner and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation were notified of the shooting on Friday at 10:48 a.m.

The victim is 31-year-old Gregory Gabrisch of Houston, Texas. The sheriff’s office says Gabrisch was archery hunting at the time he was shot.

Ronald J. Morosko was identified as the person who shot Gabrisch. Morosko was arrested for criminally negligent homicide and taken to Montezuma County jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

This incident is under investigation.