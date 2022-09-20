COLORADO SPRINGS — Friends of the Peak is an all-volunteer organization maintaining the existing trails on America’s Mountain. FOX21’s Abbie Burke sat down with them to talk about the organization and their upcoming benefit hike.

Friends of the Peak was established in 1995 to preserve the many miles of trails on Pikes Peak. On Saturday, Sept. 24 they will be hosting their Pikes Peak Bigfoot benefit hike. Tickets are $20 to $55 and include registration to find Bigfoot.

The first three people to make contact with Bigfoot will win an assortment of prizes, and others will be entered in a drawing to win more prizes. All registration fees go directly to Friends of the Peak to fund their preservation activities.

You can register for the hunt here, and more information about Friends of the Peak can be found on their website.