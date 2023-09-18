(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Saturday, Sept. 23, search for Bigfoot on Pikes Peak during the 3rd annual Pikes Peak Bigfoot Benefit Hike.

The annual hike is a fundraiser for Friends of the Peak, a nonprofit and all-volunteer organization that maintains the existing trails on Pikes Peak including the “Ring the Peak” trail system.

The hike is an open format and people have from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. to find the elusive creature along the Mt. Esther/Crow gulch trail.

Race Director and Board Member for the Friends of the Peak, Russ Iverson, said think of it as an Easter egg hunt, Where’s Waldo, and geocaching with a hairy twist. Prizes will be available for the first, second, and third-place finishers and there will be prizes for kids. All hike-and-hunt registrations include a grab bag of goodies from local merchants and all registration fees go directly to Friends of the Peak.

Pikes Peak Highway has a tollway required for entry and has limited parking on the North Slope. Both require payment to Pikes Peak Highway – America’s Mountain and are NOT included in registration.

Racers can sign up on Eventbrite.