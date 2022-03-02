COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is hitting the streets in the “Wellness Wagin,'” now with a new twist!

“The Wellness Wagin'” will be offering free DA2PP and FVRCP vaccines at all of the society’s March wellness events, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Vaccination is provided through donations from Petco Love.

Routine core vaccinations are used to keep pets healthy and prevent the spread of deadly diseases among cats and dogs in the community.

Individuals interested in scheduling an appointment on “The Wellness Wagin'” can find an event near them HERE.