COLORADO SPRINGS — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) received a grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at a local Petco on Thursday.

At a check presentation at the Nevada Avenue Petco location, Petco Love presented the check for $150,000 to HSPPR.

Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like HSPPR — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“We’re so grateful to Petco Love for their support. This grant will be a significant help in expanding our veterinary clinic to help the homeless, injured, and sick pets that come to HSPPR each year and our lifesaving programs for pets in our community,” said Duane Adams, HSPPR President & CEO.

Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is the largest nonprofit animal shelter in southern Colorado, serving nearly 24,000 animals a year. HSPPR provides adoption options, animal cruelty investigations, subsidized spays/neuters, a Trap-Neuter-Return program for feral cats, and other important services.