Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region will draw your pet “poorly” for donation in new fundraiser

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of pet parents across the Pikes Peak Region are jumping at a fun opportunity now being offered by our local humane society. HSPPR’s newest fundraiser is being taken on by the nonprofit’s “amazingly non-artistic staff,” with their $20 “Poorly Portrayed Pet Portaits.”

HSPPR says it’s a unique, fun gift that honors your pet – and it’s the perfect way to get a badly drawn picture of your pet to put on your fridge for “decades to come!”

To participate:

– Visit this Facebook page and donate $20 per pet (this money goes back to HSPPR’s efforts in “saving more furry friends”

– Comment on the fundraiser with your pet’s photo and info (name, special quirks, personality, etc.)

– HSPPR “artists” will start working and reply to your comment with your portrait

– If you send HSPPR a private message with your email/mailing address, the organization will send you a scanned or paper copy of your pet’s drawing.

You have until Wednesday, February at 8:00 a.m. to submit your pet’s photo!

HSPPR says that because Facebook pays all the processing fees, 100% of all donations go directly to the nonprofit.