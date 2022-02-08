Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region will draw your pet “poorly” for donation in new fundraiser

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of pet parents across the Pikes Peak Region are jumping at a fun opportunity now being offered by our local humane society. HSPPR’s newest fundraiser is being taken on by the nonprofit’s “amazingly non-artistic staff,” with their $20 “Poorly Portrayed Pet Portaits.”

HSPPR says it’s a unique, fun gift that honors your pet – and it’s the perfect way to get a badly drawn picture of your pet to put on your fridge for “decades to come!”

To participate:
– Visit this Facebook page and donate $20 per pet (this money goes back to HSPPR’s efforts in “saving more furry friends”
– Comment on the fundraiser with your pet’s photo and info (name, special quirks, personality, etc.)
– HSPPR “artists” will start working and reply to your comment with your portrait
– If you send HSPPR a private message with your email/mailing address, the organization will send you a scanned or paper copy of your pet’s drawing.

You have until Wednesday, February at 8:00 a.m. to submit your pet’s photo!

HSPPR says that because Facebook pays all the processing fees, 100% of all donations go directly to the nonprofit.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local