(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is asking for the community’s help in raising funds to welcome 17 rescued cats from Puerto Rico.

The cats are currently in the air and headed their way to Colorado, according to HSPPR. The kitties are from Vieques Humane Society (VHS) where “kitten season,” is a year-long obstacle.

To help alleviate their shelter stress, HSPPR has completely cleared VHS’s shelter kitties, opening up much-needed space for additional pets.

“Let’s help give these kitties a friendly HSPPR welcome as they begin their new journeys in Colorful Colorado!” said HSPPR.

With a donation, you can help care for the new Caribbean cats and give hope to more pets in need, said HSPPR.

“We couldn’t do these transfers without your support… you can be a vital part of their Happy Tail!” stated HSPPR.

