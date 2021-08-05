Humane Society of Pikes Peak cares for 3 dogs post-neglect investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.–The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is now raising money for the care of three dogs after a neglect investigation on Monday, Aug. 2.

Monday morning, Animal Law Enforcement was called for a welfare check on some allegedly very skinny dogs in the local area. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two dogs in poor condition named Max and Aurora. Max was diagnosed with a severe case of dermatitis as he has both skin irritation and open wounds.



Courtesy of the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Seeing the dogs’ condition, Officer Suffern with ALE spoke with the owners who surrendered Max and Aurora as well as a third dog named Athena to the care of HSPPR.

The owners were charged with two counts of animal neglect.

HSPPR is currently fundraising so that both Max and Aurora can receive the healthcare they need. Currently, they are being fed high-calorie diets and have weight check-ins to ensure their progress. Max is receiving medicated skin baths to ease the symptoms of his aggressive dermatitis.

Athena is in fairly good condition, though caretakers at HSPPR areworking with her to gain social skills and put on healthy weight.

The organization says that the road to wellness will be long for all three of the dogs, so for the time being, there is not a timeline yet for their adoption.

To learn more about the three dogs and their health progress, please see the HSPPR Facebook page.