Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region takes in dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.– Five volunteers and one staff member from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region’s Community Animal Response Team deployed to Louisiana last week after being asked by the ASPCA and the Louisiana SPCA.

The team helped establish emergency shelters in New Orleans and Terrebonne, La. to provide animal care for homeless cats and dogs displaced by Hurricane Ida.

Nine dogs, some of which were cared for by the CART team, arrived in Colorado Springs on Monday, Sept. 27, by plane. in partnership with the Louisiana SPCA and the pet-transportation group Wings of Rescue. Upon their arrival, the animals were evaluated by veterinary and behavioral care staff.

“The CART team has been very busy helping with the daily care of over 100 animals in Terrebonne Parish, LA and around 120 animals in New Orleans,” says Samantha Kirby, CART Manager for HSPPR. “Our days are 13 hours long and we’re helping with the feeding, walking, and enrichment activities for the dogs to help them cope with all the change they’ve experienced the last few weeks.”

CART is an all-volunteer team dedicated to the safety and well-being of pets and livestock who require evacuation and/or sheltering during emergent situations. Members are trained and certified to perform animal rescue, evacuation and sheltering operations in emergencies and disasters.

