Human Society of the Pikes Peak Region responds to call for animal aid

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Four volunteers and one staff member from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region’s Community Animal Response Team have been deployed to Tennessee after the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals requested help.

The crew will be helping with disaster relief efforts and will give homeless dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Ida appropriate care.

“It is very important to us to be able to help provide care for homeless dogs and cats displaced by Hurricane Ida,” said HSPPR President and CEO Duane Adams. “We are so grateful for all the help and support we received while caring for animals displaced by natural disasters in Colorado’s history, so of course we didn’t hesitate when the call for help came on this occasion.”

CART is an all-volunteer team dedicated to the safety and well-being of pets and livestock who require evacuation and/or sheltering during emergency situations. Members are trained and certified to perform animal (pet and livestock) rescue, evacuation and sheltering operations during emergencies and disasters.

