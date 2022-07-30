SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. — Saguache County Search and Rescue (Saguache SAR) recovered human remains believed to be a missing camper in an area west of Saguache Thursday morning.

The human remains were located at the base of a cliff less than a mile from the missing individual’s camp. The party had been reported missing when they failed to keep a scheduled appointment.

Saguache Sheriff’s deputies located the missing person’s vehicle on the morning of July 26. The vehicle was unoccupied and the party was not found in the immediate area.

The Saguache Sheriff’s Office requested their Search and Rescue team to begin search efforts.

Saguache SAR scouted the area surrounding the vehicle and prominent rock formations in the afternoon and evening of July 26. The team said that heavy rains from the previous day had washed away any foot tracks.

On July 27, Saguache SAR was joined by two canine search teams from El Paso County Search and Rescue. The teams worked from early morning until early afternoon when thunderstorms stopped search efforts for the day.

On July 28, search & rescue teams from Saguache and Chaffee County resumed the search. Chaffee SAR deployed two aerial drones along with ground teams. The missing person was located by a ground team late in the morning.

Saguache SAR is waiting for the coroner to make a positive identification of the body.

At this time, there is no information available regarding the cause of death of the individual.

This article will continue to be updated.