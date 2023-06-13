(COLORADO SPRINGS)— It was a wild day of weather Monday across southern Colorado as a storm rolled through bringing everything from high elevation snow, massive hail, and extreme flooding.

Cañon City was hammered with hail over 2″ in diameter. This spot got some of the largest hail during this Monday storm. Other areas saw smaller hail, but a lot of it!

Check out FOX21 viewer pictures of hail around the region:

This storm also brought intense rainfall rates, flash flooding and rushing waters. Several inches of rain fell over short time frames, causing waters to surge and neighborhoods to flood.

Courtesy: Don Porter. Hail and flooding in Colorado Springs.

Courtesy: Darcy Bristol. Peaceful Valley/Fountain flooding.

The amount of rain we got from this storm was extremely impressive, especially across the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo County.

Colorado Springs smashed old rain records for June 12, as 4″ of rain fell. The city also set a new two day rain record, with nearly 5.5″ of rain from Sunday to Monday.

But it was a very different scene across higher elevations, where snow fell on Monday. Check out the view from the Summit of Pikes Peak, where blizzard conditions occurred as heavy snow and strong winds took over.