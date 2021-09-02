Huerfano School District announces student’s death; sheriff’s department investigating

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo.– The Huerfano School District RE-1 has announced that a nine-year-old Peakview Elementary Student died at home early Thursday, Sept. 2.



Peakview School and John Mall High School were placed on lockout due to credible threats issued from a distraught, non-custodial parent toward a Huerfano County Agency.

The Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office said that there is no threat to the community at this time and that there is an investigation ongoing as to the whereabouts of the suspect who issued the threats.



In a letter issued to the community by Superintendent Michael Moore, the school district is offering grief counseling at all schools and various civic agencies and ask for privacy for the grieving family.