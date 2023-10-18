(PIKES PEAK REGION) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) recently rescued an injured dog, who thanks to the team’s veterinary technicians, was able to make a full recovery and be adopted.

According to HSPPR, in late August, Bumper arrived at HSPPR with a swollen head that was painful to the touch. The HSPPR veterinary team was worried he had a skull fracture and Bumper was closely monitored for the next week.

One morning HSPPR noticed Bumper’s abscess on his head had ruptured, so the team sedated him to shave his head, then clipped, cleaned, and sutured his wound.

Bumper spent over three weeks in the hospital and HSPPR said during his recovery the veterinary team didn’t give up and because of them Bumper got a second chance.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Eventually Bumper was healthy enough to be in foster care, and during that time, he met a family and was adopted earlier in October.

HSPPR said its veterinary team cares for thousands of animals that come into its shelter and they have had a hand in many ‘Happy Tails.’

“In honor of National Veterinary Technician Week, we want to send a special thank you to our incredible veterinary technicians who work day in and day out, treating every pet like the individual they are and showing them the utmost compassion and care,” wrote HSPPR.