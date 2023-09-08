(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is running out of kennel space and is in need of adoptions.

HSPPR said as of Friday, Sept. 8 HSPPR was caring for 628 animals between Colorado Springs and Pueblo, and are running out of kennel space.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

HSPPR has reduced adoption fees but its animal population continues to grow with intakes remaining equal to or higher than outcomes. HSPPR explained on Thursday, Sept. 7 that it had 77 intakes and 71 outcomes between both shelters.

HSPPR is asking anyone looking for a new furry friend to pay them a visit, if someone cannot adopt then they are asking people to spread the word.