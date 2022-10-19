(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) saw an influx of animals needing shelter on Tuesday, Oct. 18, many of which are cats.

According to HSPPR, they saw an unprecedented number of animals arrive at their Colorado Springs shelter – 132 pets in total with 92 of them being cats. HSPPR had to utilize its emergency shelter kennels to accommodate this influx.

The organization said they are offering a 50% discount to all cats one year and older until Oct. 30, to help find the cats a new home.

HSPPR is holding a fundraiser on Facebook to help care for the pets at their Colorado Springs facility.

Many of the cats came in as strays and owner surrenders, according to HSPPR. The shelter said there was no specific reason for the influx.