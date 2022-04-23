COLORADO SPRINGS– To recognize National Lost Dog Awareness Day, the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak region wants to give families a guide to help assist their beloved friends in finding its way back home.

HSPPR recommends these steps if you lose your dog:

Keep an ID and a current pet license on your pet’s collar

If your pet is microchipped, make sure your contact information is up-to-date

Use community resources (Facebook groups, Nextdoor, Petco Love Lost, etc.)

Complete a Lost Pet Report: https://pets.hsppr.org/node/add/lost_pet

Search our shelter for strays: https://pets.hsppr.org/lost-and-found/springs/found-dogs

In 2021, HSPPR brought back 4,559 pets to their homes. 3,900 of those pets were dogs.