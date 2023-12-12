(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) recounted a rescue that serves as a reminder of why domesticated animals should not be released into the wild.

According to HSPPR, earlier in December, Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) was called out to investigate the abandonment of three ducks. When Officer Allen and ALE Administrative Manager Sam arrived at the lake, they found the three ducks among 50 wild Canadian geese.

HSPPR said capturing the three domestic ducks within a gaggle of geese would not be as easy as it seemed. The officers needed to persuade these ducks to befriend them and the best way they knew how was through food.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Officer Allen gave the ducks a cat treat peace offering and after they were distracted by the yummy olive branch, they were scooped up and kenneled in the ALE truck.

HSPPR said the ducks–Joe, Kevin, and Nick–were saved from a potentially dangerous situation because as HSPPR tells FOX21, domestic ducks typically lack survival skills or the experience to survive in the wild. ALE Manager Sam adopted the three into her family, marking a sweet ending to this rescue.

HSPPR is reminding the public that feathered friends are pets and deserve the same care and commitment as furry ones. HSPPR also thanks Officer Allen and Sam for being the heroes the three ducks needed.