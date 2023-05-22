(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is set to receive a grant to support its lifesaving work for animals in Southern Colorado.

HSPPR said the national nonprofit Petco Love is sending a $150,000 grant to HSPPR to support its operations.

Since Petco Love’s founding in 1999, it has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. Petco Love also helps find homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations like HSPPR.

“We’re so grateful to Petco Love for their support. This lifesaving investment is a tremendous help for the homeless, injured, and sick pets that come into HSPPR with a portion of the grant going towards our expanded Veterinary Clinic,” said Duane Adams, HSPPR President & CEO.

HSPPR said more than 27,000 animals moved through its doors last year, and the grant will ensure all homeless, abused, and neglected pets get the individualized care they need.

“We also have YOU to thank! When you shop at Petco and make a donation at the register, you are directly helping shelters like HSPPR! Every donation made goes right back to helping pets in need,” said HSPPR.