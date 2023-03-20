(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) was awarded a grant from PetSmart Charities for HSPPR’s Pueblo Wellness Clinic.

The Pueblo Wellness Clinic was the result of a partnership between HSPPR and PetSmart Charities and was opened in February of 2022. The clinic has serviced over 3,200 patients over the past year.

PetSmart Charities has designated their second $150,000 grant to HSPPR, for a total of $300,000 in funding for the wellness clinic.

The grant will allow HSPPR to operate the clinic on Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays.

“We’re so grateful to PetSmart Charities for helping make this clinic available to the pets of Pueblo,” said Julie Crosby, Director of Veterinary Services at HSPPR. “Current vaccinations and regular wellness exams are a crucial part of keeping pets healthy and in their homes, and at HSPPR we believe that pets and people are better together.”

Veterinarians deliver preventative services including; wellness exams and vaccinations, such as Bordetella and DA2PP for dogs, FVRCP for cats, and rabies for both cats and dogs. Additional services offered include; dewormer, microchip, K9 heartworm test, and pet licenses.

According to the clinic, patients will only be seen by appointment only.

“Caring for pets is good for people, too,” said Aimee Gilbreath, President at PetSmart Charities. “With the rising cost of veterinary care and a shortage of veterinarians, we’re proud to support the services this clinic can deliver locally. Our partnership with HSPPR is an ideal example of the power of collaboration, and together, we’re building healthier families.”