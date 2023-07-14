(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR), is embracing its inner Swifty, celebrating the “cat queen herself” by offering a discount on all cat adoptions for the weekend of July 14 to July 16.

HSPPR said to celebrate Taylor Swift’s ERAS tour stop in Denver, it is hosting an adoption event over the weekend where all cats at its Colorado Springs and Pueblo shelters will be 33% off.

HSPPR said its shelters currently house over 290 cats.

“So, SPEAK NOW or forever hold your PEACE. We want to tell your LOVE STORY and a bunch of other Happy Tails this weekend, so help us spread the word!” said HSPPR.