(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is looking to build an outdoor medical yard for sick and injured dogs by raising funds on Colorado Gives Day.

According to HSPPR dogs like Gerty who are sick or injured are stuck in a kennel all day, making them lonely, bored, and uncomfortable. HSPPR is hoping to build a new yard that will help.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

HSPPR said the new yard would give sick puppies some time outside their kennel without worrying about spreading disease. HSPPR said the yard would provide much-needed mental enrichment and allow HSPPR’s staff to monitor a patient’s healing progress better.

HSPPR is hoping to raise $50,000 for the open-air dog yard. HSPPR said the yard would have drainage for disinfection to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

According to HSPPR, all donations will be matched up to $20,000, thanks to a generous HSPPR supporter.