(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — A horse named ‘Pinto’ entangled in barbed wire was rescued and returned safely back to his family on Thursday, Jan. 5, according to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR).

On Thursday, Officer Barker with Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) drove to Midway, Colorado, after receiving a call from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) regarding a horse stuck in a fence. Upon arrival, Officer Barker saw a horse entangled in barbed wire.

The wire was weaved through the horse’s tail and spiraled around his back leg to the point where he could no longer walk, stated HSPPR. The horse was too scared to be approached, but after a few minutes, Officer Barker and EPSO Deputy Garcia were able to calm the horse enough to help.

Officer Barker lassoed a lead rope around the horse’s neck while Deputy Garcia kept him still as she cut the wires. After the first cut, Officer Barker freed the horse from the t-post, but he again became entangled by the remaining wire, which had wrapped around his leg when he moved. Officer Barker removed more barbed wire from the horse’s hooves until the horse was finally freed and able to walk. Once the excess wires were off, it was time to find his home.

The unlikely trio walked a mile down the road where they saw a string of horses in a yard. Officer Barker and Deputy Garcia knew they were in the right place when the rescued horse saw his friends and immediately tried running to them, said HSPPR.

Officer Barker met with the owner’s nephew who was relieved that “Pinto” was safe. With help from the family, Officer Barker removed the rest of the wires from Pinto, who had only sustained minor injuries.

Pinto is now safe and back home where he belongs.