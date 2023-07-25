(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is hoping to free up kennel space after taking in 90 dogs over the weekend.

HSPPR said its shelters currently have 281 dogs and 65% of dog kennels are occupied by a homeless dog. HSPPR is looking to find homes for the dogs currently under its care so that there will be space for dogs in need in the future.

“When you adopt, you help two animals – the one you are taking home and the next dog in need of that kennel,” said HSPPR. “If you have the time, space, and place in your heart for a new dog, please stop by our Colorado Springs or Pueblo shelter. We have so many wonderful dogs who just need a second chance.”

HSPPR said if you cannot adopt at this time spread the word to help reach someone who can.