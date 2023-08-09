(PIKES PEAK REGION, Colo.) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) recently held a day for a mass Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) to help keep community kitten populations under control.

HSPPR said during the mass TNR day HSPPR was able to spay/neuter 64 community cats and added a few new kitten recruits to the community kitten care program to help socialize cats.

In 2023 HSPPR has spayed, neutered, and vaccinated 360 community cats and 92 kittens have been socialized for adoption with the help of colony managers.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

“That’s a heck of a lot of unwanted litters prevented! We have our fantastic TNR team and colony managers to thank for this. It takes a village to ensure our world isn’t ruled by cats any time soon,” said HSPPR.

HSPPR would like to thank its friends at Souther Colorado Community Foundation for helping fund an essential service for the community.