(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) has opened its newly expanded veterinary clinic that will help the thousands of homeless and lost pets that come through its doors each year.

The clinic is an expansion of HSPPR’s clinic at 610 Abbot Lane in Colorado Springs, near the I-25/Cimarron Street interchange. The previous size of the facility was 5,300 square feet, and construction on the $7 million clinic expansion project began in April 2022.

“We are incredibly proud to unveil HSPPR’s expanded veterinary clinic that will allow us to help even more homeless, injured, and sick pets than ever before in 2023,” said HSPPR President & CEO, Duane Adams.

HSPPR said the new space provides a larger area to care for more shelter animals at a time, providing spay/neuter surgeries, routine care, and space to work on emergency cases for homeless animals.