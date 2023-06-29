(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) has had a recent surge of pets being brought into the shelter, to free up kennel space for the next pet in need they are offering a sale on adoption fees to help these animals find their new home.

According to HSPPR, there are currently 650 animals in its care across its Colorado Springs and Pueblo locations. With the weather getting warmer for the summer HSPPR is preparing for more animals in need and expects the number of animals in its care to potentially rise.

HSPPR said from June 23 to July 3 dogs six months and older are $25, and cats six months and older are $10.