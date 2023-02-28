(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) is considering proposing an ordinance to City Council that would increase penalties for owners whose dogs exhibit potentially dangerous behaviors.

FOX21 News reached out to HSPPR about the ordinance, and they provided a statement from Animal Law Enforcement:

“We are looking at proposing an ‘At Risk’ or ‘Potentially Dangerous Animal Ordinance’ which creates an additional level of charging for those less than serious dog attacks/encounters. This would be another step in putting the owners on notice prior to the dog’s behaviors escalating further. We also are looking at defining what ‘containment’ requires in addition to mandatory education and mandatory spay and neuter in regard to sentencing in these Dangerous Dog cases.”

HSPPR said the proposal comes following an increase in the number of Dangerous Dog cases in Colorado Springs and El Paso County.