(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — A puppy brought into the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) was found to have apparently been abused. HSPPR was able to get help for the puppy and find him a new home.

HSPPR said Osiris was only four months old when he was brought into HSPPR with injuries to his back leg and ribs after HSPPR’s Animal Law Enforcement (ALE) officers were called to help Osiris under suspicion he was being abused by his owner.

“Based on our findings and evidence, Osiris’s owner was charged with Aggravated Cruelty to Animals,” wrote HSPPR.

Courtesy: Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region

Due to the severity of Osiris’ injuries, he needed orthopedic surgery. HSPPR planned to place Osiris into a foster home for rest and physical therapy, however instead of a temporary home, Osiris was adopted into a new home and family who was more than happy to dedicate their time to helping Osiris heal.

According to HSPPR, they believe Osiris will be running like the wind soon. HSPPR thanks the reporting party, ALE, their veterinary team, and Osiris’ new family for being part of his story.