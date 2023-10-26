(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Dave & Buster’s Colorado Springs is celebrating its grand opening with a chance to win prizes and gift cards.

Dave & Buster’s said from Tuesday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Nov. 11, Dave & Buster’s is calling on the Colorado Springs community to help find five flags ahead of its opening.

Those looking to participate will find clues each day where the flags are located on the Dave & Buster’s website beginning on Nov. 7. There will be one winner each day who will get an invitation to Dave & Buster’s VIP event for four people, a $100 gift card, and a different themed prize for each day.

The VIP event will give guests an exclusive first look and offer a chance to experience it before the grand opening.

The official opening of Dave & Buster’s in Colorado Springs will be on Monday, Nov. 20, and will be located at 9277 Highland Ridge Heights.