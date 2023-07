COLORADO SPRINGS — A local Krav Maga studio is holding a keychain and cellphone self defense seminar this weekend.

Ben Skee, Owner and Instructor at First Strike Krava Maga, said kubatons and cellphones can make a huge difference when it comes to defending yourself. He demonstrates how they can be used in the video above.

The event is Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m. to noon. Tickets can be purchased on First Strike Krav Maga’s website.