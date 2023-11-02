(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Halloween is over which means the holiday season is in full swing, but spending doesn’t have to be scary.

Bree Shellito, Senior Manager of Community Impact at Ent Credit Union, offered the following advice for saving money this holiday season.

She said to first connect with friends and family early about expectations, and discuss hosting options, gift amounts, gift limits, etc. Also consider potlucks, where everyone brings a dish, to help share the cost.

Shellito suggested making a separate budget for holiday spending. According to an article on cnbc.com the average American predicts they will spend nearly $1,500 this year on the holidays. Shellito is challenging you to try to spend less.

Other ways to save money this time of year is by looking for holiday sales and discounts. Also, explore new and free activities. For more holiday spending tips, watch the video player above.