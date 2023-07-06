(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Last year U.S. consumers saw the largest annual increase in food prices since the 1980s with a jump of about 11 percent from 2021 to 2022, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. But inflation wasn’t the only cause for the increase. Other factors include global food chain disruptions, animal and plant diseases, changes in weather, the war in Ukraine, and an increase in labor and transportation costs.

Bree Shellito, Senior Manager of Community Impact with Ent Credit Union, offered some tips on how to save money on those necessary tips to the grocery store.