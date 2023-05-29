DENVER (KDVR) — Starting in June, you won’t be able to blame security for being late to the gate.

A new method allowing flyers to make reservations for screening will be available through Transportation Security Administration.

An entire line at the bridge security checkpoint will be designated for passengers with a reservation. It’ll be available daily from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m., free for anyone going through Denver International Airport security.

You can make your reservation up to three days in advance, or even when you arrive at the terminal. However, the airport’s website said those reservations could fill up fast.

Appointments can be made one to four hours prior to departure. The form asks for your flight details, contact information and party information.

After signing up for an appointment, passengers will receive a confirmation email, with which they can cancel and change reservations.

With the appointment, passengers can arrive at the DEN Reserve security line within a 15-minute window of the appointment time.