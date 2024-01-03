(COLORADO) — Colorado workers now have access to three months off for childbirth, serious health conditions, and other life challenges, all while getting paid.

In 2020, voters passed the Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Act, commonly known as the FAMLI Act, making Colorado the first and sole state to establish a paid leave program through a public referendum.

Three years later, under this new legislation, Colorado workers can now take up to 12 weeks of paid leave per year for navigating demanding life events. While the program guarantees a maximum payment of $1,100 weekly, actual compensation may vary based on individual income levels.

People can use the FAMLI Premiums & Benefits calculator to estimate the cost of your premiums and your potential benefit payment.

Even before its official launch on Jan. 1, the Department of Labor reported an overwhelming response, with over 5,000 claims filed.

This program encompasses not only regular employees but also self-employed individuals.

David Gallivan, the FAMLI Division Branch Manager for the Colorado Department of Labor, emphasized the critical importance of this initiative for independent workers. “Anyone who works on their own right now knows that you don’t have any other type of safety net out there. There’s no service that’s going to be providing you with that wage replacement if you take that time off, but FAMLI will,” Gallivan highlighted in an informative webinar.

Qualifications for accessing this leave include caring for a new child, making arrangements for military deployment, addressing the impacts of domestic violence or sexual assault, and attending to serious health conditions affecting oneself or family members.

Gallivan elucidated further on the program’s parameters, regarding serious health conditions explaining, “If you are receiving medical treatment for some variety of a medical issue, it could be considered a serious health condition. What we’re going to be looking at there is the certification of a health care provider.”

The primary reason cited for availing paid family leave in other states has been bonding leave, and initial figures in Colorado mirror this trend, with 68% of new claims dedicated to this purpose. Gallivan clarified, “When we say bonding leave, we mean for a parent to bond with a new child. Not for you to bail your friends out of jail. That’s an entirely different type of bond.”

All those eligible for the FAMLI Act include all parents caring for a child, fathers, non-birthing parents, and non-biological guardians.

Gallivan indicated the flexibility within the system, anticipating scenarios where parents might need to take their leave separately, “We do expect that there are going to be some parents out there who, you know, Mom might take the first 12 weeks, Dad might take the second 12 weeks, ” Gallivan explained.

Coloradans aren’t bound to take the 12 weeks off in one stretch. The program allows for variations in scheduling, facilitating options like reduced work hours or intermittent leave. “You have a bucket of 12 weeks per year to use. There are different reasons why you can use that leave, but they all come out of that same allotment of 12 weeks,” Gallivan clarified.

The implementation of the FAMLI Act marks a significant milestone in providing crucial support for Colorado’s workforce, ensuring comprehensive and compassionate provisions for challenging life situations.