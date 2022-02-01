How to care for houseplants through a winter cold snap

DENVER (KDVR) — If you’re among the many Coloradans who purchased a house plant (or 50) during the pandemic, chances are you’re wanting to make sure they stay happy and healthy during this week’s cold snap.

Fact is, Colorado’s weather creates an interesting environment for any sort of house plant.

“The way we care for plants here is very different than other places,” said Victor Sosa, a tropical house plant expert and owner of The Plant Room in Denver.

Given the lack of sunlight our house plants receive during the winter months, a lot of Coloradans tend to push their plants as close to their windows as possible.

On cold nights, like the ones we’ve experienced lately, keeping your house plants up against your windows can be fatal.

“It’s important to move your plants that are in contact with your exterior surfaces to move them a little further into the room. It’s better for them to not have as much light for a little while than to have them be in contact with the glass or a poorly insulated wall,” Sosa explained.

Even a slight touch can harm a plant’s leaves.

Another issue Coloradans run into this time of year, according to Sosa, is overwatering their house plants.

He said your best bet is to cut back on how frequently you water them, like instead of once every five days, wait seven or eight.