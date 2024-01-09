(COLORADO SPRINGS) — All three Republican-held Congressional seats in Colorado are open this year.

U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn, a nine-term Congressman representing Colorado Springs, announced he will not run for reelection in November.

“This is the start of my 18th year in Congress,” Lamborn said. “Things are more divisive than they’ve ever been before and we can still get some good things done, but it’s more frustrating and more difficult at the same time.”

The 69-year-old’s announcement comes amid broader turnover in Colorado’s Republican congressional district and Lamborn is confident the seat will remain conservative.

“Even though Colorado has been changing, the 5th Congressional District remains a very Republican district,” Lamborn explained. “I have every confidence that it will stay Republican.”

Colorado GOP Chairman Dave Williams, who finished second in a four-way primary against Lamborn in 2022, is the first of what could be as many as a dozen GOP candidates in the El Paso County-based district.

“2024 is going to be a great year for the Republican party,” Williams said.

Describing himself as a “conservative wartime fighter,” Williams, a former three-term Colorado Springs state lawmaker, took equal aim at “corrupt democrats” and “sell-out Republicans” while announcing his run.

“I’m running because I firmly know that we need proven conservative leadership in Washington,” Williams explained. “Washington, D.C. is broken. We have too many politicians who will say one thing and then do another when they get elected and that type of hypocrisy is ruining our country.”

The 37-year-old told FOX21 he doesn’t plan to step down as state GOP Chairman ahead of the June primary and has high hopes his party will come out on top.

“It’s certainly unprecedented to have all of our entire congressional delegation for the Republican Party to essentially not run for reelection in their specific districts,” Williams said. “I think you would expect a lot of competition to join these races and you’re also going to see the voters have several options to pick from, which ultimately is a healthy thing for our republic and our democracy.”

Colorado’s 5th Congressional District isn’t the only seat open as U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert announced she plans to run for the seat held by retiring Congressman Ken Buck in Colorado’s 4th Congressional District.

“It’s the right move for me personally, and it’s the right decision for those who support our conservative movement,” Congresswoman Boebert said.

“We don’t ultimately know if that was a good move or not. From a party perspective, we think we’re going to have to spend more money and resources defending Congressional District 3, the district she left,” Williams said. “Whether or not that was a good decision for her, that remains to be seen.”

Colorado is not alone, as dozens of members of Congress across the country have announced plans to leave their seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.