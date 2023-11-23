DENVER (KDVR) — One outcome of Colorado’s special legislative session: Taxpayers will get equal TABOR checks in the next round of refunds.

Colorado lawmakers were called into session to deal with property tax relief after voters soundly rejected Proposition HH. The measure would have raised the state’s revenue cap in exchange for a property tax break, and it would have given taxpayers a one-time, equal refund under the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights — and potentially eliminated the refunds in the future.

Instead, lawmakers took up these issues individually, passing property tax relief and approving equal TABOR refunds for Coloradans.

How much is Colorado’s TABOR refund in 2024?

TABOR puts a cap on how much tax revenue the state can take in and requires the surplus to be refunded to taxpayers. Historically, TABOR checks have been issued based on income levels, but lawmakers have once again decided to make these payments equal across the board.

That means higher earners will see lower TABOR refunds than expected, while the state’s lowest earners will see a few hundred dollars more.

For the next round of refunds, it’s estimated that some $3.28 billion will be returned to Colorado taxpayers, according to a fiscal note on the bill. Split equally, the next TABOR checks will be an estimated $847 for single filers and $1,694 for those who file jointly.

How does this compare to what would have been distributed under the normal system? Those who earned up to $51,000 would have received an estimated $586, while those who earned between $51,001-$104,000 would have gotten an estimated $769.

Earners above $104,001 will see less money in their TABOR checks compared to the normal system, ranging from under $100 less to around $1,000 less for the highest earners.

It’s not the first time lawmakers have flattened TABOR refunds.

Last year, lawmakers also pushed the checks out earlier than normal, distributing them in August instead of the spring.