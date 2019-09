COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Dr. Ryan Engelhardt from Whole Health Chiropractic stops by the FOX21 News Studio to talk about backpack safety and how carrying too much weight as a child can cause permanent problems as an adult.

Whole Health Chiropractic is holding a free Backpack Safety Class Thursday, September, 26 at 6 p.m. to discuss the pitfalls of using a backpack as well as ways to overcome potential danger.

If interested sign up here: https://wholehealthspgs.synduit.com/LBS0001

o