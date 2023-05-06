DENVER (KDVR) — The nation’s declaration of a public health emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic will end on May 11, and Colorado’s with it. The public health emergency has been in place since January 31, 2020, having been renewed 13 times since then.

As the declaration ends, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue tracking case, death, hospitalization rates and additional surveillance data on a new website, which will be updated with less frequency.

In Colorado, the COVID-19 virus is still present but at its lowest-ever levels.

As of May 2, 2023, there were an average of 153 cases per day throughout the state. This matches the lowest levels of Colorado COVID contagion in the summer of 2020 following the first period of economic and personal movement restrictions. It is worth noting that in that first summer after the pandemic started testing was still limited in Colorado and across the country.

Deaths are also near their lowest levels. Through the last two months, there have been around two COVID-related deaths tracked per day on average. Deaths have only been lower for a brief stretch of time in April 2022.

Hospitalizations, which the CDC says are now among the best metrics for determining how present COVID is in a given area, are also at historic lows and still trending downward.

There were an average of 22 COVID-related hospital admissions in Colorado on average. As with cases and deaths, hospitalizations have never been lower barring April 2022 and a brief window in the fall of 2020. In the last two months, hospitalizations have dropped by more than half.