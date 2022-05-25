COLORADO SPRINGS — The city’s largest, locally-owned trash service, Infinite Disposal, will be offering a specially designed pink trash cart to bring awareness around breast cancer and raise donations for a local nonprofit.



Courtesy of Infinite Disposal

Infinite Disposal announced their ‘Pink Cart’ campaign in partnership with Cowgirls Against Cancer, a grassroots organization that raises funds for people in the Pikes Peak region with breast cancer, or who are at risk of breast cancer.

Both existing and new customers of Infinite Disposal can apply for the pink cart. Quantities are limited with waitlist opportunities available. Infinite’s pink trash cart costs just $1 more than their regular service per month ($3 per quarter); and 100% of this fee gets donated to Cowgirls Against Cancer. In partnership with the cart manufacturer, Infinite Disposal will additionally donate $5 for every pink cart sold to Cowgirls Against Cancer.

Funds from the campaign will stay within the local community and directly support the needs of oncology patients that are unmet through traditional insurance. Cowgirls Against Cancer says their goal is to help those with breast cancer, “feel hopeful, strong and in control while they are dealing with this life altering diagnosis.”

Patients undergoing treatment can receive help with items such as:

Wig vouchers that suit the individual style and need of the recipient.

Home-delivered meals prepared based on the individual patient’s nutritional needs.

Mammograms for individuals not covered by insurance or who do not meet standard requirements.

Help with items such as gas cards to get to and from treatment, lymphedema garments and post-surgical camisoles not covered by insurance, and much more.

Infinite Disposal is a family-owned business. General Manager, Travis Bauter, wanted the pink cart to honor the memory of his mother who he lost after a 13-year battle with breast cancer in December 2021.

The pink cart was designed to include a ribbon on the lid with his mother’s initials.

“After everything cancer has taken from my family, I know I should be angry about this horrific disease, but the truth is I am grateful,” Bauter said. “This disease has brought my family closer than it has ever been… this has also brought the community and those who attended events my mother either spoke at or were held in her honor closer together.”

Customers may order or get on the wait list for their pink tote by calling Infinite Disposal at 719-999-0500 or by visiting their website.