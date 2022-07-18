COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) said two people have been displaced after a fire broke out in the attic of their two-story home.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Monday, CSFD Tweeted about the fire at a home on Hunterwood Drive, near Milton E Proby Parkway and the Hancock Expressway. When crews arrived on scene, they found obvious flames showing from the attic of the home.







Approximately 20 minutes later, CSFD tweeted photos of the fire mostly extinguished, with only smoke showing from the attic. CSFD said two people inside the home were able to get out safely before fire crews arrived.

There is extensive damage to the home and the two occupants who are displaced are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Fire investigators are on-scene investigating and conducting interviews of firefighters. CSFD said there had been reports from neighbors of strong storms and lightning in the area, though the actual cause of the fire is under investigation.